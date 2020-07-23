Advertisement

COVID-19 positive Anderson County commissioner attends Monday night meeting

An Anderson County Commissioner who tested positive for COVID-19 was present at a crowded meeting Monday night, according to officials.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
An email sent to employees by Anderson County mayor Terry Frank said she would respect the employee’s privacy by not releasing the person’s name, but that contact tracing efforts were underway after an employee tested positive.

According to several other Anderson County Commissioners, the positive employee had been tested for COVID-19 several days prior to the meeting, then received a positive result Tuesday morning.

Several commissioners who were present at the meeting said there were more members of the public present than usual due to a controversial rezoning issue that was being discussed.

Commissioner Steve Mead, who was also present, said he was tested for COVID-19 Thursday morning as a precaution.

“I was there sitting next to [the positive commissioner], but we had our shields up and were spaced seven to eight feet apart,” said Mead.

Several commissioners said the majority of the public who were at the meeting were wearing masks.

“I just want to say that the courthouse staff is doing an excellent job cleaning and keeping everything safe and sanitized,” said Mead.

The Norris Bulletin reported that the positive commissioner is largely asymptomatic and wore a mask at the meeting.

According to CDC guidelines, anyone who suspects they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate until they receive test results.

The Mayor’s Office released the following official statement on the issue:

“In April, Anderson County Government adopted a Planned Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic that includes workplace policies.  Anderson County is abiding by the policy to treat any medical information as a confidential medical record; is sanitizing and cleaning, for both prevention and exposure scenarios, according to CDC guidelines; and is contacting any employee deemed to have had close contact with a positive diagnosis, and asking such employee to self-quarantine, according to CDC guidelines.  Anderson County Government works closely with the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) and fully cooperates with their contact tracing program.  In the event of a positive diagnosis of an employee, for additional reassurance, Anderson County confirms directly with the TDH that contact tracing is occurring.” 

To learn more about how to proceed after a suspected COVID-19 exposure click here.

