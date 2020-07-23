Advertisement

Demolition begins on last building in Oak Ridge’s former uranium enrichment complex

Demolition began Thursday on the last building at the East Tennessee Technology Park as part of the decades-long effort to remove the closed down uranium enrichment complex.
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
“We are in the process of making history as this building starts coming down,” said OREM Manager Jay Mullis. “Getting to this point is the culmination of nearly 15 years of large-scale demolition with countless more hours preparing, planning, and ensuring each project was conducted safely. It’s extremely rewarding to see how all of these effort have transformed the site, and how our work has removed barriers and created new economic opportunities for the community.”

According to a release from United States Department of Energy, the plan is for the site to be transformed into a privately-owned multi-use industrial park.

“OREM has taken down facilities spanning nearly 13 million square feet, transferred more than 1,200 acres of land for economic development, and placed more than 3,000 acres in a conservation easement for community recreational use,” said a release. “Additionally, more than 100 acres will be used for historic preservation efforts at the site. Since the K-25 footprint is part of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park, the demolition of Building K-1600 will increase accessibility and remove risks in the area for future use.”

The purpose of the project is to eliminate deteriorating, high-risk facilities, enhance safety, and clear land for future national security and scientific research missions.

