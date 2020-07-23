Dogwood Arts unveils new scupture in Krutch Park
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dogwood Arts unveiled a new sculpture Thursday located in Krutch Park.
The reveal came via Twitter. The piece is by Matthew Duffy and features a large heart.
The new addition is on display downtown, and will be there through June 2021 as a part of the ‘Art in Public Places Sculpture Exhibition’.
