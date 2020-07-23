Dogwood Arts unveils new scupture in Krutch Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dogwood Arts unveiled a new sculpture Thursday located in Krutch Park.

The reveal came via Twitter. The piece is by Matthew Duffy and features a large heart.

The newest addition to Krutch Park doesn’t miss a beat ❤️ This piece by Matthew Duffy will be on display in @downtownknox through June 2021 as a part of our Art in Public Places Sculpture Exhibition 😍 #IHeartKnox #DogwoodArts #Knoxville #KnoxRocks #MatthewDuffy #SpreadTheLove pic.twitter.com/CQdCQYMuoP — Dogwood Arts (@dogwoodarts) July 23, 2020

The new addition is on display downtown, and will be there through June 2021 as a part of the ‘Art in Public Places Sculpture Exhibition’.

