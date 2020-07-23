Dolly Parton-themed bar debuts in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WVLT) - Famed country singer Dolly Parton has been the inspiration for many things, and she’s now the inspiration behind a newly opened rooftop bar in Nashville.

CNN reports that the White Limozeen opened on top of Nashville’s Graduate Hotel. It has bright pink walls, an onyx wraparound bar, glittery chandeliers and a giant pink chicken-wire sculpture of Parton.

The bar was named after a Parton album, and the idea for the venue came from Graduate Hotels CEO and founder Ben Weprin.

The newly opened, indoor-outdoor space, named after a song and album of Parton's, represents the glitzy pinnacle of a thematic voyage at the 12-story Midtown hotel, said Graduate Hotels CEO and founder Ben Weprin. He's the one who came up with the Dolly idea.

“We have a character in every hotel,” he said. “Here, it’s a country girl who moves to the city and makes it big.” It even has a “9 to 5″ suite, which features a waterbed.

CNN reported some items on its drink menu include, champagne Jell-O shots and Frozen Aperol Spritz. As for food, it offers white bread burgers and biscuits and caviar, as well as a host of other items. The hotel said it has COVID-19 protocols in place.

While the bar is styled after Parton, she’s not the only musician represented. It also includes a life-size picture of Eric Church.

