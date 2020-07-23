Dolly Parton’s Stampede takes precautions while reopening during the pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton’s Stampede reopened in early July in Pigeon Forge. Jay Teter, Emcee of Dolly’s Stampede spoke with WVLT’s Casey Wheeless about how the show has changed since reopening during the pandemic.

The popular East Tennessee attraction closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the company who run the dinner show said they are taking all possible precautions to ensure visitors’ safety.

Teter said guests are required to wear a mask into the building and should not remove them until they are seated. Capacity inside the venue has been reduced to allow guests to follow social distancing guidelines.

Teeter said it’s important for people to call and make reservations early because spots fill up quickly with the reduced capacity.

“We’re adding shows as we need to because we want everyone who wants to see the show to have the chance to see it,” Teter said.

Dinner will still be served during the show.

Dolly’s Stampede will host a job fair on August 1 at 10 a.m., to audition new talent for the show. For more information, click here.

