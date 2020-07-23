Advertisement

Downpours this evening, a few more storms in the coming days

Better widespread rain chances are finally back in the forecast, if only for a few days. That comes with a WVLT WEATHER ALERT for slow-moving storms that produce frequent lightning and very heavy rainfall. That ALERT goes through 9:00 p.m.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Better widespread rain chances are finally back in the forecast, if only for a few days.

That comes with a WVLT WEATHER ALERT for slow-moving storms that produce frequent lightning and very heavy rainfall. That ALERT goes through 9:00 p.m.

After ten straight days above 90°, we get a real quick break from the serious heat.

More storms are back Friday and Saturday, and they’ll be on-and-off next week!

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Chances are, you’ve seen rain or heard thunder so far Thursday. As of early afternoon, many on the Cumberland Plateau (Crossville, Wartburg, near Clinton, Jamestown, etc.) had at or above an inch of rain!

Not only are these storms slow-moving, they’re frequent. If you get punched by several rounds of storms, you could easily get some ponding on the roads. With the ground so dry, much of the initial storms will runoff.

That weather alert continues through 9:00 p.m. Eastern Thursday evening. There’s a ton of lightning, some strong winds are possible, but this is not really a hail setup at all. Flooding is our biggest concern.

One good thing: these storms are DRIVING DOWN the temperatures. While Knoxville hit 92° at 3:00 p.m., most are going to be in the 70s for the drive home1

Storms will leave the area for a while tonight. We’re in the lower 70s or upper 60s as you wake up Friday. There are a few more storms Friday afternoon, but they’re more likely in the higher elevations, as opposed to the Valley. We’re right back near 90°.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Saturday now carries a slightly higher threat of rainfall in the afternoon. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side in the Foothills. No shock here: it’s going to be hot!

The heat bubble is building right back, with the reduction in clouds. While both days will reach the 90s throughout the Tennessee River valley, Sunday should be a touch hotter.

Rain’s chances are a little slimmer Monday. It’s not a totally dry day, and there will be more clouds than we had over the weekend, but rain shouldn’t bee too far-flung. Monday could actually be the hottest day of the coming week!

Tuesday brings a decent cold front, and better rain chances, if the system doesn’t get hung up to our north on the Ohio River.

BEN CATHEY

WVLT METEOROLOGIST

