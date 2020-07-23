Hamblen County Schools prom, graduation set for this weekend

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hamblen County Schools will have their graduation ceremonies and proms this weekend.

“We have consistently stated that we would have some type of graduation experience for our students and parents, if possible,” said Dr. Jeff Perry, Hamblen County Schools Superintendent.

Hamblen County Schools, like many other school systems, postponed graduation and prom for seniors, in order to make plans and adjustments for COVID-19.

"This process is not an easy one to implement because it requires a significant amount of planning. In order to increase the likelihood we can actually bring several people together in one location, we have moved the graduation date as late into the summer as possible without conflicting with most college start dates," he said.

Both graduation ceremonies for the high schools will be held at Burke-Toney Stadium.

“This will allow us to maintain appropriate distancing among parents, family, and friends in the stands. We will conduct the ceremony at the Walters State Community College Gymnasium if it rains. We chose the stadium as our first location because it will allow us the opportunity to invite more guests to the program,” said Perry.

The graduation ceremony for West High School will be held Thursday, July 23, at 8:00 p.m. and the ceremony for East High School will be Friday, July 24, at 8:00 p.m.

Both schools also plan to have a prom for the students, “if possible,” Perry said.

East High School plans to have its prom on Saturday, July 25, at East High School and West High School will have its prom on Saturday, July 25, at West High School.

“We will work with students on themes and times later, but wanted to give you the dates now so you can mark your calendars,” Dr. Perry said.

“Again, we would encourage everyone to wait until later in the summer to commit to buying expensive attire for the prom,” Perry said. “Let’s make sure this late date will provide us with the appropriate health conditions to actually have the prom before we spend money.”

As of July 22, the plans for prom were still set.

