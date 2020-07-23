June unemployment rates decrease in majority of Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce announced the majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties reported a decrease in unemployment rates in June.

According to new data, 74 counties had lower jobless rates for the month, as many businesses throughout the state reopened.

Unemployment increased slightly in 17 countries in June and remained the same in four counties.

Knoxville had the lowest unemployment rate among Tennessee’s three largest cities at 9.5 percent which is a 0.3 of a percentage point decrease from the month before, according to officials.

Nashville had a rate of 12.1percent, down 0.2 of a percentage point from May. Memphis saw a 2.4 percentage point increase in unemployment between May and June to 15.3 percent.

Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate decreased for the second consecutive month. June 2020 seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 9.7 percent, down 1.3 percentage points from May’s rate of 11 percent.

Shelby County had the state’s highest rate of unemployment in June. Its figure jumped 1.8 percentage points to 13.2 percent.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.