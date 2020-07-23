KFC to test out 3D printing for nuggets

MOSCOW, Russia. (WVLT) - KFC announced it is using 3D Bioprinting to make nuggets.

According to a release from the fast food chain, KFC is testing out this initiative as a “restaurant of the future” concept.

KFC reported that the idea for 3D printed meat came from a “meat of the future” effort as a response to the “growing popularity of a healthy lifestyle and nutrition, the annual increase in demand for alternatives to traditional meat and the need to develop more environmentally friendly methods of food production.”

The purpose of the project is to create the world’s first laboratory-produced chicken nuggets that KFC says will be close to the original recipe’s appearance and taste, while being more environmentally friendly.

The release says the product testing is planned for the fall of 2020 in Moscow, Russia.

The 3D Bioprinting method is described as “technology using chicken cells and plant material, allowing it to reproduce the taste and texture of chicken meat almost without involving animals in the process.”

“KFC will provide its partner with all of the necessary ingredients, such as breading and spices, to achieve the signature KFC taste. At the moment, there are no other methods available on the market that could allow the creation of such complex products from animal cells,” the release reads.

KFC says there are several advantages to using this method, including a “cleaner final product” and a “more ethical” product that doesn’t harm animals.

“At KFC, we are closely monitoring all of the latest trends and innovations and doing our best to keep up with the times by introducing advanced technologies to our restaurant networks. Crafted meat products are the next step in the development of our ‘restaurant of the future’ concept. Our experiment in testing 3D bioprinting technology to create chicken products can also help address several looming global problems. We are glad to contribute to its development and are working to make it available to thousands of people in Russia and, if possible, around the world,” said Raisa Polyakova, General Manager of KFC Russia and CIS.

“3D bioprinting technologies, initially widely recognized in medicine, are nowadays gaining popularity in producing foods such as meat. In the future, the rapid development of such technologies will allow us to make 3D-printed meat products more accessible and we are hoping that the technology created as a result of our cooperation with KFC will help accelerate the launch of cell-based meat products on the market,” said Yusef Khesuani, co-founder and Managing Partner of 3D Bioprinting Solutions.

