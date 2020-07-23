Knoxville pastor calls on Gov. Lee to issue statewide mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of Tennessee pastors who are part of the Southern Christian Coalition called for Governor Bill Lee to issue a statewide mask mandate.

Rev. Melvin Wright, Pastor of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church in Knoxville, Rev. Barbara Clark, Pastor of First United Methodist Church in Gatlinburg and Rev. Matt Steinhauer, Pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Lebanon joined together to discuss COVID-19 in the community.

The pastors also asked Lee to delay the opening of schools for in-person learning, expand testing, tracing, and reporting capacity and start enforcing the Tennessee Pledge to protect the public.

“It’s more urgent than ever that our Governor show the strength of his character and his leadership by doing what’s necessary to help the people of our state through this crisis,” the pastors said.

The group will meet on Thursday, July 23 at noon to discuss their efforts.

