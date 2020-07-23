KPD: Attempted kidnapping suspect in custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said an attempted kidnapping suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

KPD officers went to Laurel Avenue near 20th Street after a call for an attempted kidnapping Thursday afternoon.

Police said they received multiple calls from witnesses saying a man was “physically attempting to take an infant in a baby carrier from a female”. The report states witnesses stopped the suspect until Fort Sanders Hospital Security arrived. The security crew watched him run towards Cumberland Avenue.

“KPD officers quickly located the suspect on Volunteer Boulevard and Lake Avenue with the assistance of the University of Tennessee Police Department. The suspect was taken into custody and transported back to the scene. The suspect was uncooperative with officers and damaged a KPD cruiser after being placed into custody,” KPD wrote in a release.

The suspect faces attempted kidnapping and vandalism charges. The mother and her two-week-old son were not injured.

This is a developing story.

