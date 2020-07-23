Man injured in shooting during Knoxville attempted robbery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is facing charges of aggravated assault after court documents show he is accused of stealing a gun and using it to shoot a victim on Saturday just after 1 a.m..

Records show Shamar Y’Jamal Cowart asked an acquaintance to use the restroom at his apartment on Magnolia Avenue. When the victim allowed Cowart to come in, he allegedly pulled a handgun and started taking items from the apartment, including the victim’s gun.

That’s when the victim said he engaged in a physical altercation with Cowart. According to reports, both men fell to the ground during the fight and a second suspect joined. The victim was reportedly shot in the ankle and scrotum during the fight.

Records show both suspects left the scene before police arrived.

According to Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrest records, Cowart was taken into custody on Wednesday and remains in the Knox County Jail.

