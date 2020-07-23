Advertisement

Man wanted in connection to double homicide captured in Knoxville

The Knoxville Police Department announced a man wanted in connection to a double homicide in Chattanooga was captured in Knoxville Thursday morning.
Police Lights (WMTW)
Police Lights (WMTW)(WMTW)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said a man wanted in connection to a double homicide in Chattanooga was captured in Knoxville Thursday morning.

Investigators said Gabriel Boykins, 45, was located by members of the US Marshals Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force and arrested at around 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Black Oak Drive.

Boykins was wanted by Chattanooga police on two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of abuse of a corpse. He was booked into Knox County jail where he will remain in custody until a later date, according to police.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Neighbors question future of Bull Run Steam Plant

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Bull Run neighbors said they hoped to attend a virtual meeting with TVA in which they could provide feedback and questions about the Bull Run Steam Plant.

News

KPD: Attempted kidnapping suspect in custody

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Knoxville Police Department said an attempted kidnapping suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

News

Suspect accused of stealing 4-wheelers, motorcycles from Crossville shop

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Investigators are asking for the public's help after they say a suspect stole two motorcycles and two 4-wheelers from a shop in Crossville.

News

Blount County officials warn of social security-related scam

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Blount County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn of a social security-related scam.

News

Cumberland Co. Schools release reopening plans

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Cumberland County Schools has released its reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year.

Latest News

News

Proning cushion used in hospitals to help COVID patients open airways

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Kentucky man charged in 2015 murder of pregnant woman

Updated: 59 minutes ago
A Kentucky man has been charged with murder in the 2015 disappearance of a pregnant woman who vanished after leaving a northwestern Indiana college campus.

News

Gov. Beshear warns Kentucky more restrictions could come if COVID-19 cases don’t slow

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kentucky’s governor says more restrictions could be reimposed to combat the coronavirus if the state doesn’t show progress soon in slowing the number of cases.

News

Ohio man loses nearly 200 pounds to ride new roller coaster at Kings Island

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Ohio man who had given up on losing weight found his motivation when a new ride came to town.

News

Twitter considering subscription model

Updated: 1 hour ago
Twitter is considering a subscription model, CEO Jack Dorsey said Thursday.

News

Disney delays “Star Wars” and “Avatar” films

Updated: 1 hour ago
"Star Wars" and "Avatar" films scheduled between 2021 and 2027 are being pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney announced Thursday.