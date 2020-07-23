Man wanted in connection to double homicide captured in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said a man wanted in connection to a double homicide in Chattanooga was captured in Knoxville Thursday morning.

Investigators said Gabriel Boykins, 45, was located by members of the US Marshals Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force and arrested at around 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Black Oak Drive.

Boykins was wanted by Chattanooga police on two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of abuse of a corpse. He was booked into Knox County jail where he will remain in custody until a later date, according to police.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.