Advertisement

Memphis police officer called ‘hero’ after helping save man’s life

A Memphis police officer is being called a hero after helping save a man's life, CBS affiliate WMC reported.
Memphis police officer helps save man's life.
Memphis police officer helps save man's life.(WMC)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) -A Memphis Police Department officer is being called a hero after helping save a man’s life, CBS affiliate WMC reported.

When MPD Officer Chris Williams responded to a shooting on July 11, he found Quiezell Johnson with several gunshot wounds, one in the foot and another in the neck.

“I’ve never seen someone get shot in the neck and survive,” said Williams.

Williams said he quickly began performing lifesaving measures as they waited for paramedics.

“I got my gauze, I got my trauma pack,” said Williams.

Williams credits his medicop kit as the reason he was able to help.

“As a matter of fact, I don’t believe if we had these kits that we’d have a lot more fatalities than we got, as it is,” said Williams.

Johnson was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and as he stood next to officer Williams Wednesday he said it’s a blessing to be alive.

“I wanna be thankful, but like he told me once your life gets saved you save other lives, so you know I just want the youth to know that, it ain’t what you do, it’s how you do it,”said Johnson.

Williams stopped to check on Johnson a few days after the shooting. Moved by Williams’ actions, the family called the Memphis Police Director.

“The director actually called me a few days later and whenever you get a call from the director you really don’t expect it because he’s a very busy man, he was very appreciative, very thankful of the incident, of the outcome of it because it don’t always work out like this,” said Williams.

Last year Williams also helped saved another man’s life. He says it’s important for him to serve his community in the best way possible.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police dogs in Chile being trained to sniff out coronavirus

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Police dogs in Chile are training for a new skill set--sniffing out COVID-19 in humans.

News

Robin Williams’ daughter celebrated her late father’s 69th birthday by donating to homeless shelters

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Robin Williams’ daughter honored her late father’s 69th birthday by donating money to homeless shelters.

News

Dolly Parton-themed bar debuts in Nashville

Updated: 26 minutes ago
A 1980s Dolly Parton-themed bar has opened in Nashville on top of a hotel.

News

Parents turn to virtual babysitting

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some Tennessee parents have turned to virtual babysitting while they try to work from home amid the pandemic.

News

ORNL researchers could hold key to unlocking coronavirus solution

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anne
The team at Oak Ridge National Laboratory uses a facility where scientists can use neutron scattering to test the properties of substances.

Latest News

News

Hamblen County Schools prom, graduation set for this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hamblen County Schools will have their graduation ceremonies and proms this weekend.

News

Arkansas man charged with murder after butter bean dispute turns deadly

Updated: 1 hour ago
A dispute over butter beans turned deadly Tuesday night.

News

University of Tennessee dining announces food ordering app for fall semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Tennessee’s Vol Dining announced a food ordering app for the upcoming fall semester.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

OVC changes fall Olympic sports schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents announced changes to the fall Olympic sports schedule Wednesday.

News

‘Tough as Nails’ celebrates everyday Americans attempting real-life challenges.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Watch "Tough as Nails" tonight at 8 on WVLT