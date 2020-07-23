Memphis police officer called ‘hero’ after helping save man’s life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) -A Memphis Police Department officer is being called a hero after helping save a man’s life, CBS affiliate WMC reported.

When MPD Officer Chris Williams responded to a shooting on July 11, he found Quiezell Johnson with several gunshot wounds, one in the foot and another in the neck.

“I’ve never seen someone get shot in the neck and survive,” said Williams.

Williams said he quickly began performing lifesaving measures as they waited for paramedics.

“I got my gauze, I got my trauma pack,” said Williams.

Williams credits his medicop kit as the reason he was able to help.

“As a matter of fact, I don’t believe if we had these kits that we’d have a lot more fatalities than we got, as it is,” said Williams.

Johnson was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and as he stood next to officer Williams Wednesday he said it’s a blessing to be alive.

“I wanna be thankful, but like he told me once your life gets saved you save other lives, so you know I just want the youth to know that, it ain’t what you do, it’s how you do it,”said Johnson.

Williams stopped to check on Johnson a few days after the shooting. Moved by Williams’ actions, the family called the Memphis Police Director.

“The director actually called me a few days later and whenever you get a call from the director you really don’t expect it because he’s a very busy man, he was very appreciative, very thankful of the incident, of the outcome of it because it don’t always work out like this,” said Williams.

Last year Williams also helped saved another man’s life. He says it’s important for him to serve his community in the best way possible.

