Miss. deputy dies rescuing son from drowning
A Mississippi sheriff's deputy has died after rescuing his son from drowning while on a family vacation in Florida.
CBS affiliate WREG reported that Deputy William Nichols, a 33-year veteran with the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, died saving his son at South Walton Beach in Florida Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s department said Nichols’ son was caught in a rip current. Nichols was able to rescue his son, but didn’t have the strength to save himself.
WREG reported that rescuers pulled Nichols from the shore and performed CPR before he was rushed to the hospital. He died later.
Nichols leaves behind a wife and two children.
