Miss. deputy dies rescuing son from drowning

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG/WVLT) — A Mississippi sheriff’s deputy has died after rescuing his son from drowning while on a family vacation in Florida.

CBS affiliate WREG reported that Deputy William Nichols, a 33-year veteran with the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, died saving his son at South Walton Beach in Florida Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department said Nichols’ son was caught in a rip current. Nichols was able to rescue his son, but didn’t have the strength to save himself.

Just a short time ago WCSO responded to a water rescue near Sandestin. A 33-year-old was pulled from the water after... Posted by Walton County Sheriff, Michael A. Adkinson, Jr. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

WREG reported that rescuers pulled Nichols from the shore and performed CPR before he was rushed to the hospital. He died later.

Nichols leaves behind a wife and two children.

It is with a heavy heart we inform you that our DCSD Director of Search and Rescue, William Nichols passed away... Posted by DeSoto County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, July 23, 2020

