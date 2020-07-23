Murder of Memphis parents under investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating the deaths of a couple who were found shot to death after their baby was reported missing.

WMC reported that officers responded to a home near Santa Monica and Millbranch Thursday morning where two people where found shot to death. Investigators later confirmed that the victims were the parents of a six-day-old baby reported missing overnight. The baby was later found safe.

Officials said the child’s mother left the baby with a relative, and the child was not at home with the parents at the time of the shooting.

As of Thursday, police provided no information on the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.