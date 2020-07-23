N.C. woman attacked in bed by rabid fox

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WVLT/WGHP) - A North Carolina woman experienced an unusual encounter with a rabid fox in her home Sunday night.

Julie Loflin said she was in her bed when she saw a fox come through her dog’s doggie door.

Loflin said she saw the fox’s ears glide across the floor to her bedroom before the animal jumped on her bed and came face-to-face with her.

“I was praying that I would live,” Loflin said.

The woman said the fox grabbed her foot and would not let go until she pried the animal off her and held its neck for more than 12 minutes waiting for help to arrive.

“I don’t know what else you could do. Maybe throw a pillow at it, or a blanket at it, or something like that,” Loflin said.

Animal control officials confirmed the fox tested positive for rabies.

Loflin said she had to receive several shots, including a rabies vaccine. She said she no longer leaves her dog’s door open.

Animal control officials said the warm weather could cause more foxes to move around from their natural habits.

