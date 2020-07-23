Advertisement

Oak Ridge middle, high school students to follow staggered schedule

The Oak Ridge Board of Education voted unanimously in favor of a plan for school reopening that involved implementing a staggered schedule for middle and high school students.
(Oak Ridge Public Schools Facebook)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Board of Education voted unanimously in favor of a plan for school reopening that involved implementing a staggered schedule for middle and high school students.

Some students will attend school on Monday and Wednesday while others will attend on Tuesday and Thursday.

School Board officials voted unanimously in favor of the plan which puts an emphasis on keeping class sizes small.

The ORBE released a survey for parents in June that helped them create the plan.

“Parent voice is essential in our efforts to serve you,” said a statement on the ORBE website. “Oakridge Public Schools is currently hard at work preparing three learning models for back to school in the Fall. We will implement the learning model the Governor and Public Health allow based on COVID-19 infection rates. We will also aim to accommodate your family circumstances and preferences as this has been and may continue to be a challenging time for many. Given the vast array of opinions and preferences about the safety and health of our children, we want to hear directly from you. We request that you to take this short survey to help guide our planning to safely reopen schools this fall. It would be most helpful for you to complete this survey for EACH of your children.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Neighbors question future of Bull Run Steam Plant

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Bull Run neighbors said they hoped to attend a virtual meeting with TVA in which they could provide feedback and questions about the Bull Run Steam Plant.

News

KPD: Attempted kidnapping suspect in custody

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Knoxville Police Department said an attempted kidnapping suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

News

Suspect accused of stealing 4-wheelers, motorcycles from Crossville shop

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Investigators are asking for the public's help after they say a suspect stole two motorcycles and two 4-wheelers from a shop in Crossville.

News

Blount County officials warn of social security-related scam

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Blount County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn of a social security-related scam.

News

Cumberland Co. Schools release reopening plans

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Cumberland County Schools has released its reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year.

Latest News

News

Proning cushion used in hospitals to help COVID patients open airways

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

Kentucky man charged in 2015 murder of pregnant woman

Updated: 59 minutes ago
A Kentucky man has been charged with murder in the 2015 disappearance of a pregnant woman who vanished after leaving a northwestern Indiana college campus.

News

Gov. Beshear warns Kentucky more restrictions could come if COVID-19 cases don’t slow

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kentucky’s governor says more restrictions could be reimposed to combat the coronavirus if the state doesn’t show progress soon in slowing the number of cases.

News

Ohio man loses nearly 200 pounds to ride new roller coaster at Kings Island

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Ohio man who had given up on losing weight found his motivation when a new ride came to town.

News

Twitter considering subscription model

Updated: 1 hour ago
Twitter is considering a subscription model, CEO Jack Dorsey said Thursday.

News

Disney delays “Star Wars” and “Avatar” films

Updated: 1 hour ago
"Star Wars" and "Avatar" films scheduled between 2021 and 2027 are being pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney announced Thursday.