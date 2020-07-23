Oak Ridge middle, high school students to follow staggered schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Board of Education voted unanimously in favor of a plan for school reopening that involved implementing a staggered schedule for middle and high school students.

Some students will attend school on Monday and Wednesday while others will attend on Tuesday and Thursday.

School Board officials voted unanimously in favor of the plan which puts an emphasis on keeping class sizes small.

The ORBE released a survey for parents in June that helped them create the plan.

“Parent voice is essential in our efforts to serve you,” said a statement on the ORBE website. “Oakridge Public Schools is currently hard at work preparing three learning models for back to school in the Fall. We will implement the learning model the Governor and Public Health allow based on COVID-19 infection rates. We will also aim to accommodate your family circumstances and preferences as this has been and may continue to be a challenging time for many. Given the vast array of opinions and preferences about the safety and health of our children, we want to hear directly from you. We request that you to take this short survey to help guide our planning to safely reopen schools this fall. It would be most helpful for you to complete this survey for EACH of your children.”

