Oak Ridge Police Department providing medication disposal box

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Police Department is providing a medication disposal box for the public to get rid of old medicines.

“Did you know? More than 60,000 young children end up in emergency rooms each year because they got into medicines while their caregiver wasn’t looking. Every day in the United States, an average of 2,000 teenagers use prescription drugs without a doctor’s guidance for the first time,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The drop off location at the police department is called the ASAP of Anderson. The following items are allowed to be disposed of in the box:

•Prescription medications (unwanted, expired, unused)

•Antibiotics/steroids

•Cold and flu medications

•Vitamins/herbal supplements

•Pet medications

•Medication Samples

•Medicated ointments/lotions

•Unused sharps (epinephrine, unused pricking devices)

The department notes that items like used needles and sharp items should be disposed of with your household waste “by placing the sharps/needles in a sealed plastic container labeled “SHARPS”‘.

There are six disposal bins located throughout Anderson County. The bins are open 24/7.

