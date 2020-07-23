O’Charley’s offers all-you-can-eat chicken tenders
The offer will available on Monday, July 27.
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - O’Charley’s announced it will celebrate National Chicken Tenders Day by offering all-you-can-eat chicken tenders to customers.
The offer will available on Monday, July 27.
Guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat tenders when they order the Famous Chicken Tenders meal.
The offer is only valid for dine-in.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.