O’Charley’s offers all-you-can-eat chicken tenders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - O’Charley’s announced it will celebrate National Chicken Tenders Day by offering all-you-can-eat chicken tenders to customers.

The offer will available on Monday, July 27.

Guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat tenders when they order the Famous Chicken Tenders meal.

The offer is only valid for dine-in.

