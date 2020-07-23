Ohio man charged after putting dog in chokehold for 3 hours

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WVLT/WXIX) - An Ohio man has been charged after his 7-year-old pitbull died after being put into a chokehold.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said they found the dog, named Karmin, had been put in a chokehold for more than three hours. The dog eventually died.

Investigators said the necropsy showed signs of strangulation, and the dog’s body was transported to Ohio State University for further examination.

WXIX reported that the suspect, 29-year-old Justin Lunsford, claimed he was hearing voices from the television telling him the “dog was evil.”

Lunsford was charged with cruelty to a companion animal.

