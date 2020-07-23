OVC changes fall Olympic sports schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents announced changes to the fall Olympic sports schedule Wednesday.

According to a release, the board agreed to postpone the start of competition in fall Olympic sports until Sept. 17 and conduct conference-only competition in women’s soccer and volleyball.

The board said the fall competitive schedules for men’s and women’s cross country and non-championship segments for men’s and women’s golf and men’s and women’s tennis will also be delayed until Sept. 17 along with non-traditional competition seasons for baseball and softball.

“The delay will provide each campus additional time to prepare for the seasons under new health guidelines, to stagger the start of seasons and for institutions to experience the impact of having the student body return to campus,” said the board in a release.

Competitive schedules for winter and spring sports are expected to remain the same.

