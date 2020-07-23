Advertisement

Parents turn to homeschooling as another education option

A former teacher will put her skills to use again, by transforming her home into a classroom
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WVLT) - A former teacher will put her skills to use again by transforming her home into a classroom.

McMinn County mom, Rachel Martinez, plans to teach her four kids this year.

“They’re going to miss school. We love their teachers, and we love the school system but, I do think one or two of them would benefit from a different style, or a different time even of learning,” said Martinez.

She has a three-year-old, but her focus will be on her first, fourth grade and sixth grade students.

Martinez is grateful the kids and her schedule will be more flexible, but sill provide the education they need.

“And I think they’re worried about missing their friends. And just having that they’re used to how their school days have been, and I think they’re kind of grieving losing that,” explained Martinez, “And I know they know I love them, and I know they know we’ve talked about this for a long time, but it’s still, you know, it’s hard on the kids.”

Knoxville’s Oak Grove Homeschool Cooperative helps parents organize home school.

A few days a weeks students can learn in small classes for up to 16 students.

Since 2016 the cooperative has grown 30 percent.

“We have small class sizes, students are in the building just every other day, we have a paced syllabus so they can follow along at home and if they have to stay at home for any reason. So we’re very grateful,” said Stephen St John, principal, Oak Grove Homeschool Cooperative.

St John said the pandemic has led to more families checking out their program. He said they will be watching to see the number of students enrolled before the first day on August 10.

