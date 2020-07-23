Parents turn to virtual babysitting

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — Some Tennessee parents have turned to virtual babysitting while they try to work from home amid the pandemic.

One parent, Meagan Smith, has turned to alternative methods to get work done as she and her husband both have worked from home. CBS affiliate WTVF reports that Smith has a baby, 3-year-old and a five-year-old.

“It is loud and busy, but at least there’s a mute button on most of the calls; so it’s a little wild, we’re all in this together, it’s okay,” said Smith.

When her two oldest aren’t at preschool, Smith said they’ve used a virtual babysitter to entertain them.

“And the other days we just kind of ping pong it at home. When my husband has a call, I’m on kid duty. If I have a call, he’s on kid duty, but sometimes we have calls at the same time, so it’s nice to have some extra help.”

She told WTVF that her children have enjoyed doing activities with the sitter, like making superhero bracelets. Meagan and the sitter pick activities beforehand so supplies are ready to go.

“She was very interactive, even when they got stuck, and couldn’t figure out the next step,” she explained.

WTVF reported that the service is hosted by SitterStream. You can learn more about that here. It also has a tutoring service, which you can learn about here.

