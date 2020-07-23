Pilot makes emergency landing in Ohio after rescuing dogs from kill shelter

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/WVLT) - A pilot flying after rescuing puppies from a kill shelter crash-landed his plan in a Cincinnati neighborhood last weekend.

WXIX reported that 21-year-old Phillip Sullivan flies for Pilots N Paws, an organization that rescues dogs from kill shelters and takes them to safe homes. Last Saturday, Sullivan was flying with four puppies from Indiana to Wadsworth, Ohio. He delivered the pups safely, then set on his return journey. That’s when things went south.

Somewhere over Clermont County, he was forced to turn a residential road into a runway due to engine failure. A local resident saw the whole thing.

Alex Salatin said, “I looked up, and I saw a plane coming down the street. I watched it hit a mailbox ... it hit a lamppost, hit another mailbox and spun out in my neighbor’s front yard.”

Sullivan escaped unscathed, but in addition to the lamppost and mailboxes, he also stripped some bark off a tree.

“When I set up for that final [descent], I had cleared those trees for just 3 or 4 feet. So, had I hesitated for half a second or a second in my decision-making, I probably wouldn’t have walked away,” he said.

“It was instinct, kind of like training, you don’t... those decisions aren’t consciously registered. I mean, your mind just takes it in instantly and makes a quick decision. (...) If you hesitate, then you wouldn’t walk away.”

Sullivan rescued the dogs, escaped harm, and he also got free dinner from a resident.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.