Police dogs in Chile being trained to sniff out coronavirus

Santiago, Chile (CNN/WVLT ) - Police dogs in Chile are training for a new skill set--sniffing out COVID-19 in humans.

CNN reports that the training is taking place in the hopes that the dogs could ease the reopening of public places, such as airports, this fall.

The dogs are expected to complete their training by mid-September and will be deployed to places with high concentrations of people, according to police in Chile.

"A dog can detect, in an hour, it can sniff 250 people. So when we begin opening stadiums, schools, businesses, restaurants, it will be essential that in those places that are being opened, as we seek normalcy, we can now add our bio-detector dogs," said Colonel Julio Santelices from the Chilean police.

Chile said the program is quite small, with only four puppies in training. Three Golden Retrievers and one Labrador are being trained to detect the smell of COVID-19 in patients, according to Catholic University of Chile professor Fernando Mardones.

“The selected dogs have years working on the detection of drugs, explosives and other types of things. For them, it is simply learning to detect a new smell, a new aroma,” Mardones told CNN.

Mardones told CNN that the virus does not necessarily have a smell, but the patients’ sweat may be recognizable to dogs.

“A body that contracts COVID-19 generates volatile organic compounds. A sample is taken from a person in the early stages of the infection. A gauze is left for about 15 minutes on an individual’s underarm. That’s the sample we store and use to train the dogs with,” he told CNN.

