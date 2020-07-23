Advertisement

Robin Williams’ daughter celebrated her late father’s 69th birthday by donating to homeless shelters

Robin Williams' daughter honored her late father's 69th birthday by donating money to homeless shelters.
(AP Photo/Katy Winn, File)
(AP Photo/Katy Winn, File)(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -Robin Williams’ daughter honored her late father’s 69th birthday by donating money to homeless shelters.

Zelda Williams donated $69.69 on Tuesday to several groups in San Francisco and Los Angeles, noting that her father had been a passionate supporter of organizations that help the homeless.

“Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today.”

Zelda also added that she donated to two organizations that support LGBTQ issues.

"I cannot express to you how deeply this would've touched Dad," Williams wrote on Twitter. "He loved the homeless, spent much of his life trying to help them, to uplift them, to have them be treated with dignity instead of disdain. Thank you for doing so in his name. Thank you, for keeping his kindness alive."

Williams died at his California home on August 11, 2014. He was 63 years old.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police dogs in Chile being trained to sniff out coronavirus

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Police dogs in Chile are training for a new skill set--sniffing out COVID-19 in humans.

News

Dolly Parton-themed bar debuts in Nashville

Updated: 25 minutes ago
A 1980s Dolly Parton-themed bar has opened in Nashville on top of a hotel.

News

Parents turn to virtual babysitting

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Some Tennessee parents have turned to virtual babysitting while they try to work from home amid the pandemic.

News

ORNL researchers could hold key to unlocking coronavirus solution

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anne
The team at Oak Ridge National Laboratory uses a facility where scientists can use neutron scattering to test the properties of substances.

Latest News

News

Hamblen County Schools prom, graduation set for this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hamblen County Schools will have their graduation ceremonies and proms this weekend.

News

Arkansas man charged with murder after butter bean dispute turns deadly

Updated: 1 hour ago
A dispute over butter beans turned deadly Tuesday night.

News

University of Tennessee dining announces food ordering app for fall semester

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Tennessee’s Vol Dining announced a food ordering app for the upcoming fall semester.

National

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses House vote to remove Confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

OVC changes fall Olympic sports schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ohio Valley Conference Board of Presidents announced changes to the fall Olympic sports schedule Wednesday.

News

‘Tough as Nails’ celebrates everyday Americans attempting real-life challenges.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Watch "Tough as Nails" tonight at 8 on WVLT