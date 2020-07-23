Rural Metro frees driver from vehicle wedged under semi-truck in crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire was able to free a driver from a vehicle wedged under a semi-truck after a serious crash Thursday in West Knox County.

According to a release from the fire department, RMF responded to a reported crash Thursday involving a semi tractor-trailer and a car on Lovell Road near Interstate 40.

Crews reportedly arrived to the scene to find a car partially trapped under the trailer and the driver still trapped in the vehicle.

“Great work by both agencies,” the release said.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital for evaluation and suffered only minor injuries, according to RMF.

