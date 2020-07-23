Advertisement

Scattered storms, isolated severe risk today

We're back to scattered storms developing at times, but we're still stuck around 90 degrees. While downpours and storms develop for some of our area, an isolated severe storm with damaging winds are possible today. A WVLT Weather Alert is in effect from 2 to 9 p.m.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re back to scattered storms developing at times, but we’re still stuck around 90 degrees. While downpours and storms develop for some of our area, an isolated severe storm with damaging winds are possible today. A WVLT Weather Alert is in effect from 2 to 9 p.m.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Scattered rain and storms start developing midday through the evening. We’ll peak at a 60% coverage of our area this afternoon, with a few downpours leading to localized runoff issues or flash flooding. A few stronger storms can also bring damaging winds. That’s why we have the WVLT Weather Alert, and will be tracking these and sending updates through the WVLT Weather App.

WVLT Weather Alert
WVLT Weather Alert(WVLT)

Tonight will get back to a partly cloudy sky, but we’ll still have a few shower or isolated storm overnight. The low will be around 72 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Friday comes with scattered rain and storms again. As of now, the intensity looks to step down just a bit. But, we’ll still have a 60% coverage of our area in rain and storms during the afternoon hours. The high will be around 90 degrees, so the heat wave continues.

This weekend comes with a few afternoon pop-ups. It’s mostly dry and mostly sunny, but the afternoons come with a 40% coverage of our area in developing storms. Highs are in the low 90s and very humid, so it feels like the upper 90s.

Early next week is when we’re watching for a front to move through. As of now, Tuesday comes with the best chance for rain and storms, with some leftovers midweek.

Join WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Download the WVLT Weather App
Apple Users
Android Users
Thu AM 8-Day Forecast
Thu AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

More scattered showers around this afternoon

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Showers and storms will become more widespread this afternoon and temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Forecast

Storms may provide slight relief from the heat

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Several storms chances late week

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

WVLT

Another hot day ahead, spotty storms possible

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:35 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
We have another hot and humid afternoon on our hands as temperatures soar into the mid 90s on Tuesday.

Latest News

Forecast

Storms may bring heat relief mid week

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

Forecast

Heat wave rolls on ahead of better storm chances

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

WVLT

Another hot day ahead, isolated rain chances

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:39 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
We’ll have a 20% chance for showers and storms to develop after lunch today.

WVLT

Spotty showers this afternoon, hot again

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
A few more storms will pop-up as we go into Sunday afternoon, especially in the mountains.

Forecast

Highs pushing records the next few days

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT
|
By Kyle Grainger
Go ahead and grab an extra water bottle and the sunscreen as you head out on this Saturday. We’ve started the day warm and muggy and will finish hot and steamy this afternoon.

Forecast

Dangerous heat expected through the weekend

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording