Scattered storms, isolated severe risk today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re back to scattered storms developing at times, but we’re still stuck around 90 degrees. While downpours and storms develop for some of our area, an isolated severe storm with damaging winds are possible today. A WVLT Weather Alert is in effect from 2 to 9 p.m.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Scattered rain and storms start developing midday through the evening. We’ll peak at a 60% coverage of our area this afternoon, with a few downpours leading to localized runoff issues or flash flooding. A few stronger storms can also bring damaging winds. That’s why we have the WVLT Weather Alert, and will be tracking these and sending updates through the WVLT Weather App.

WVLT Weather Alert (WVLT)

Tonight will get back to a partly cloudy sky, but we’ll still have a few shower or isolated storm overnight. The low will be around 72 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Friday comes with scattered rain and storms again. As of now, the intensity looks to step down just a bit. But, we’ll still have a 60% coverage of our area in rain and storms during the afternoon hours. The high will be around 90 degrees, so the heat wave continues.

This weekend comes with a few afternoon pop-ups. It’s mostly dry and mostly sunny, but the afternoons come with a 40% coverage of our area in developing storms. Highs are in the low 90s and very humid, so it feels like the upper 90s.

Early next week is when we’re watching for a front to move through. As of now, Tuesday comes with the best chance for rain and storms, with some leftovers midweek.

Thu AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

