Scientists researching mysterious “blue hole” off Florida’s coast

(WVLT/CBS) -- There are massive, bright blue holes that appear to glow off the coast of Florida. What’s contained within them has largely remained a mystery, but scientists are working to change that.

Scientists are flocking to a 425-foot-deep “blue hole” off Florida’s Golf Coast next month to search for signs of life. CBS News reports the hole has been named “Green Banana.”

Green Banana was located about 155 feet below the water’s surface, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NOAA said that there are many underwater sinkholes, springs and caverns along Florida’s Gulf continental shelf, but they have no idea where or how many. Most are believed to host diverse plants and animals.

In 2019, a team of scientists explored a 350-foot-deep hole called “Amberjack Hole,” off the coast of Sarasota. That same team will be looking into Green Banana. The team found carbon, nutrients and microscopic life inside Amberjack Hole as well as two dead, but still intact, sawfish. They are an endangered species.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.