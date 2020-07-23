Sheriff: Missing 31-year-old in Laurel County
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was last seen near London early Wednesday morning.
The sheriff says 31-year-old Arnold Coots was last seen off Delmas Gilliam Road near London around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and has not been seen since then.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurel Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
