Stalking, theft suspect accused of crashing into innocent driver while evading officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man wanted on charges of evading arrest, theft, aggravated stalking and others was arrested after a crash on the I-275 ramp near Woodland Avenue Thursday morning.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, Travis Mack is accused of causing the crash while attempting to flee from officers.

Mack allegedly struck the vehicle of an innocent bystander during the crash. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

Mack suffered minor injuries and was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment before being booked into Knox County Jail.

KPD said additional charges against Mack are pending.

