Sullivan County officials searching for mute missing man

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Sullivan County officials are searching for a mute missing man.

WJHL reported that the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 49-year-old Rudolph Alexander of Bristol Caverns Highway. According to police, he was last seen leaving his home Wednesday morning carrying a yellow Dollar General bag. It is unclear where he was headed.

Alexander was last seen wearing shorts and a gray t-shirt.

Authorities say he is unable to talk and his left arm is drawn to his chest. He is described as being 6-feet tall, weighing 215 pounds, and is bald.

If you have any information about Alexander’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.