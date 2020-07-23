Suspect accused of stealing 4-wheelers, motorcycles from Crossville shop
Investigators are asking for the public's help after they say a suspect stole two motorcycles and two 4-wheelers from a shop in Crossville.
Jul. 23, 2020
The burglary occurred July 18 at Chuck’s Cycle Shop in Crossville.
Investigators said if you have any information on the location of the vehicles, call Crossville-Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at (931)200-1173.
