Suspect accused of stealing 4-wheelers, motorcycles from Crossville shop

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help after they say a suspect stole two motorcycles and two 4-wheelers from a shop in Crossville.

The burglary occurred July 18 at Chuck’s Cycle Shop in Crossville.

Investigators said if you have any information on the location of the vehicles, call Crossville-Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at (931)200-1173.

