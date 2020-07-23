Teen driver charged in wreck that killed Georgia toddler

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. (WMAZ/WVLT) — A 15-year-old driver with no permit or license has been charged in a wreck that left a toddler dead in Georgia.

Georgia State Patrol said Twiggs County 911 was called around 9 p.m. July 17 for reports of a child being hit by a car on Hill-Brown Road. Investigators said the child was being watched by her grandmother and that the grandmother had crossed the street to check the mail when the child ran across the road and was hit by a car.

WMAZ reported that the child died around 9:45 p.m. that night.

According to an incident report, the driver was a teenager with no valid license or permit at the time of the accident. The front-seat passenger, a 23-year-old, told investigators the teen was going the speed limit when the child ran out in front of the vehicle.

A backseat passenger told deputies she saw the child standing on the side of the road and told the driver to watch out. She also said she saw the child’s grandmother tell her not to cross the road and she helped perform CPR on the child after the accident.

The 15-year-old was charged with driving while unlicensed and with a seatbelt violation. The 23-year-old was charged with permitting unlawful operation of a vehicle.

