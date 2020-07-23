Tennessee Aquarium welcomes two new penguin chicks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Aquarium announced the recent hatching of a pair of Gentoo Penguin chicks in the Penguins’ Rock gallery.

The eggs were laid in April, the chicks began to pip on June 6 and emerged fully from their shells on June 7.

The aquarium said the chicks have grown quickly since they hatched.

Based on weekly weigh-ins and checkups, veterinary and animal care specialists said the chicks’ weight gain is well above average.

“This year, in particular, the chicks have reflected excellent parenting from their moms and dads and have gained extremely well,” a spokesperson for the aquarium said. “It’s pretty impressive. This particular crop has done as well as any we’ve had so far.”

None of the aquarium’s Macaroni Penguins laid eggs this year. However, this year is the first time since 2016 that a breeding season has produced two Gentoo Penguin chicks.

At about 30 days old, the chicks are about halfway to fledgling, when they will leave the nest.

The chicks’ genders are still a mystery and won’t be revealed until the results of an annual blood test are returned.

