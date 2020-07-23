Tennessee launches “Face It” ad campaign to promote masks to fight COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday the state will launch a public service announcement campaign to urge all Tennesseans to fight the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask.

The ad campaign, “Fight It. Masks Fight COVID-19,” will run on broadcast and cable television, digital, social media, print and billboards statewide.

“Wearing a face covering when in public is a simple but effective way for us to each do our part and help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Lee. “I wear a mask every day at the office when Maria and I are out in public and especially when I visit my 87-year-old mother. It’s a personal choice for Tennesseans, but it’s one that could very well save lives and allow our economy to get fully back on track.”

The campaign will officially launch Friday, July 24.

