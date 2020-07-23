Tennessee man arrested after pursuit in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Kentucky State Police arrested a Tennessee man who they say fled a traffic stop Wednesday in Bowling Green.

WNKY reported that 45-year-old Gerald Lovett, of Clarksville, fled a trooper who attempted a traffic stop on I-65 in Warren County. KSP said Lovett was traveling in a van at a high rate of speed.

Investigators said Lovett fled in the vehicle. Troopers stopped him near the 48-mile marker with a tire deflation device. Police said he exited the car and ran, but was stopped a short time later.

Lovett was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, DUI and first-degree fleeing or evading police.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond, according to police.

