Toronto Blue Jays still looking for home field as home owner approaches

The Toronto Blue Jays announced it is still looking for a home field for the 2020 MLB season as its scheduled home owner approaches.
Photographers cover the game in an empty stadium during fourth-inning intrasquad baseball game action in Toronto, Friday, July 17, 2020.
Photographers cover the game in an empty stadium during fourth-inning intrasquad baseball game action in Toronto, Friday, July 17, 2020.(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
According to Pennsylvania health officials, the Blue Jays will not be allowed to use PNC Park in Pittsburgh as their home field for the 2020 season due to concerns of COVID-19 cases.

“In recent weeks, we have seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in southwestern Pennsylvania,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement. “To add travelers to this region for any reason, including for professional sports events, risks to residents, visitors and members of both teams. We know that this virus does not discriminate, and can even make professional athletes very sick. We are committed to protecting the health and well-being of all Pennsylvanians.”

Blue Jays General Manager Ross Atkins said Monday he is “very confident” the team will find a suitable home field for the 2020 season, saying the organization had “well over five contingency plans.”

Atkins also said the team is prioritizing securing a major league stadium to play their home games. If the team is unsuccessful, the most likely location would be the Blue Jays’ minor league Triple-A affiliate stadium in Buffalo, New York.

The Canadian government on Saturday, also announced the Blue Jays would not be allowed to play at the Rogers Centre, the team’s usual home field.

The shortened 60-game 2020 season is scheduled for Thursday. The Blue Jays homeowner against the defending World Series Champion Washington Nationals is scheduled for July 29.

