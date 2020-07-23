Advertisement

University of Tennessee dining announces food ordering app for fall semester

The University of Tennessee's Vol Dining announced a food ordering app for the upcoming fall semester.
(WVLT)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee’s Vol Dining announced a food ordering app for the upcoming fall semester.

According to the university, the dining services will continue to be open for the semester with protective measures to make it convenient, safe and enjoyable.

Vol Dining launched the Get Food app for students and employees to get food in advance at restaurants and cafes on campus and pick up their meal to help limit traffic flow in dining areas.

Along with the mobile app, the university plans on implementing physical changes and protective measures in dining facilities.

Physical changes include:

  • Signage, floor markers, and physical barriers will be used to maintain social distancing. Customers are asked to please follow all signage.
  • Seating for in-person dining will be available but limited to ensure physical distance. Additional outdoor seating is being explored.
  • For dining halls, times for breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be divided into 45-minute slots, and use of a reservation system is being explored. Details will be announced once plans are finalized.
  • POD Markets will be open with physical barriers in place, social distancing markers, and mandatory use of masks.

Additional protective measures include:

  • Chairs, tables, and other high-touch points will continually be sanitized throughout the day with a thorough daily cleaning at closing time. There will be pauses each hour to clean and sanitize location stations.
  • Dining locations will be cashless to eliminate additional points of contact.
  • Self-service stations such as salad bars and pizza bars will be converted and staffed by an attendant.
  • Condiments will be available in individual packages.
  • Dining employees will undergo specialized training, have daily health self-checks and temperature checks, and wear masks and gloves.

