UT Chancellor becomes first female in SEC appointed to NCAA Divison I Presidential Forum

Plowman is the first female president or chancellor in the history of the Southeastern Conference to represent the conference in that position.
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman was appointed to the NCAA Division I Presidential Forum.

Plowman is the first female president or chancellor in the history of the Southeastern Conference to represent the conference in that position.

The NCAA Division I Presidential Forum is composed of one president or chancellor from each of the 32 Division I conferences. The forum assists the NCAA Division I Board of Directors in helping ensure that the NCAA core value involving presidential leadership of intercollegiate athletics at the campus, conference, and national level is achieved.

Plowman said she is honored to represent the SEC on the NCAA Presidential Forum.

“We are leading through a critical time for our universities and college athletics—decisions of the NCAA have a real and lasting impact,” Plowman said. “At the center of all these decisions are student-athletes who need our support.”

Plowman will begin her three years as a part of the forum on Sept. 1.

“We are pleased that Chancellor Plowman has agreed to this important role in representing the Southeastern Conference, and in doing so becomes a leader for our conference as the SEC’s first female president or chancellor on the forum,” Sankey said. “Strong presidential leadership is critical in national and conference matters related to intercollegiate athletics, and Chancellor Plowman’s service on the Presidential Forum comes at a time when there are substantive issues being addressed that will impact the future of college sports.”

UT Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer said Plowman will serve as an “outstanding representative” of the SEC and UT.

“I can’t overstate how much I appreciate Chancellor Plowman’s enthusiastic leadership,” Fulmer said.

