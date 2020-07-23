Advertisement

Watchdogs to review conduct of US agents in Portland, DC

By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two government watchdogs said Thursday that they had opened investigations into the conduct of federal agents responding to unrest in Portland, Oregon, following abuse of power allegations by members of Congress, local officials and the public.

The Justice Department watchdog said that it would investigate use of force allegations in Portland, while its counterpart at the Department of Homeland Security said it would examine whether officers from the agency improperly detained and transported protesters in the city last week.

The Justice Department is also examining the training and instruction provided to the federal agents who responded last month to protest activity at Lafayette Square, near the White House. Among the questions being studied are whether the agents followed department guidelines on the use of chemical agents and less lethal munitions and whether they followed identification requirements.

Democrats in Congress cheered the announcement of the investigations. The chairs of the Judiciary, Homeland Security and Oversight committees issued a joint statement saying many federal agents are dressed as soldiers, driving unmarked vehicles and refusing to identify themselves or the agencies where they work.

“Congress will continue to check this reckless Administration, but it is deeply important that these independent inspectors general get to the bottom of President Trump’s use of force against his own citizens,” the statement said.

The investigations were announced amid ongoing chaos in Portland, where Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear-gassed by federal agents as he stood outside the courthouse there.

Local authorities have complained that the presence of federal agents have exacerbated tensions on the streets, while residents have accused the government of violating their constitutional rights.

Civil unrest escalated in Portland after federal agents were accused of whisking people away in unmarked cars without probable cause. And in Washington, peaceful protesters were violently cleared from the streets by federal officers using tear gas ahead of a photo op by President Donald Trump in front of a nearby church.

The decision to dispatch federal agents to American cities is playing out at a hyperpoliticized moment when Trump is grasping for a new reelection strategy after the coronavirus upended the economy, dismantling what his campaign had seen as his ticket to a second term.

Trump has seized on a moment of spiking violence in some cities, claiming it will only rise if his Democratic rival Joe Biden is elected in November and Democrats have a chance to make the police reforms they have endorsed after the killing of George Floyd and nationwide protests demanding racial justice.

The federal response to the demonstrations is likely to be a major topic of discussion next week when Attorney General William Barr appears before the House Judiciary Committee for a hearing.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KPD: Attempted kidnapping suspect in custody

Updated: moments ago
The Knoxville Police Department said an attempted kidnapping suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

News

Neighbors question future of Bull Run Steam Plant

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Bull Run neighbors said they hoped to attend a virtual meeting with TVA in which they could provide feedback and questions about the Bull Run Steam Plant.

News

Suspect accused of stealing 4-wheelers, motorcycles from Crossville shop

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Investigators are asking for the public's help after they say a suspect stole two motorcycles and two 4-wheelers from a shop in Crossville.

News

Blount County officials warn of social security-related scam

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Blount County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn of a social security-related scam.

News

Cumberland Co. Schools release reopening plans

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Cumberland County Schools has released its reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year.

Latest News

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

Over 4 million COVID cases: America's 15-day surge

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
The COVID flare-up in Florida triggering President Trump to cancel the RNC in Jacksonville as cases surge past 4 million America.

News

Proning cushion used in hospitals to help COVID patients open airways

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

Kentucky man charged in 2015 murder of pregnant woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Kentucky man has been charged with murder in the 2015 disappearance of a pregnant woman who vanished after leaving a northwestern Indiana college campus.

News

Gov. Beshear warns Kentucky more restrictions could come if COVID-19 cases don’t slow

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kentucky’s governor says more restrictions could be reimposed to combat the coronavirus if the state doesn’t show progress soon in slowing the number of cases.

News

Ohio man loses nearly 200 pounds to ride new roller coaster at Kings Island

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Ohio man who had given up on losing weight found his motivation when a new ride came to town.