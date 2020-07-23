What the next covid-19 relief package means for you

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Washington debates the next Covid-19 relief package there is talk about a second stimulus check. Financial professional, John Vandergriff from Blue Ridge Wealth Planners is breaking down what it means.

Unemployment claims hit a record high and the U.S. fell into a recession in the first quarter of this year. The CARES Act expanded unemployment benefits, giving laid-off workers an extra $600 each week. That’s on top of the benefits they receive from the state. Those additional payments are set to end on July 25.

He said there are things people can do now.

“Looking at your monthly expenses seeing how you can trim those down as much as possible,” said Vandergriff. “Obviously now is not the time to frivolously spend. I know the lack of travel opportunities has probably helped some people in that regard. Creating a budget and holding to that when times are tough. If you have an emergency fund now is the time you want to be interacting with that.”

The plan may include another round of stimulus checks, Vandergriff said it's possible they'll look different.

“With the first stimulus check, we had there were certain income limits on it... They may lower the threshold on that so the people who need the money the most will get it so ... it may be more targeted to people who are in need of money or whatever they filed off their most recent tax return.”

He said a budget is a key to feeling financially secure right now and determining if individuals can make ends meet. Then create a second budget to reflect a possible loss of extra unemployment pay.

If expenses still outweigh income, look at temporary cuts. Gas, entertainment and dining out expenses are likely lower right now. But people might also have to consider other cuts, like the cable bill or pausing subscription services.

