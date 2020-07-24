Advertisement

13-year-old creates support page for law enforcement officers

By Tommy Pool
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers do so much for our communities, especially in these times of need. One young girl from Harlan County is helping people say thank you.

“We know as Troopers in Law Enforcement that no matter how we perform on a daily basis or how hard we work that there is people that is unappreciative but that is life,” said Post 10 MasterTrooper Shane Jacobs.

13-year-old Madison Daniels started an Instagram page raising funds to show support.

“My papaw, Jerry Fee, was the police officer for Harlan City Police and he would tell me stories and I realized how much police officers were disrespected or underappreciated,” said Daniels.

On Madison’s page is an Amazon wishlist with items law enforcement agencies need.

“Turnakits and CPR Masks. Masks. I’ve received cash donations for snacks that I take to the departments,” said Daniels.

Something officers greatly appreciate.

“What we are thankful for is Madison’s of the world. We know that she has dedicated her time, energy, and money every day to change the world,” said Trooper Jacobs.

Since January, Daniels has visited many departments around the mountains.

“I’ve donated to Harlan County Sheriffs Department, Bell County Sheriffs Department Middlesboro Police, Pineville Police, Harlan City Police, and Post 10,” said Daniels.

Keeping those officers going.

“It is people like Madison who actually gives us the courage and the hope that tomorrow will be a better place,” said Trooper Jacobs

You can learn more about Madison’s page and show your support here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KPD: Attempted kidnapping suspect in custody

Updated: moments ago
The Knoxville Police Department said an attempted kidnapping suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

News

Neighbors question future of Bull Run Steam Plant

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Bull Run neighbors said they hoped to attend a virtual meeting with TVA in which they could provide feedback and questions about the Bull Run Steam Plant.

News

Suspect accused of stealing 4-wheelers, motorcycles from Crossville shop

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Investigators are asking for the public's help after they say a suspect stole two motorcycles and two 4-wheelers from a shop in Crossville.

News

Blount County officials warn of social security-related scam

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Blount County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn of a social security-related scam.

News

Cumberland Co. Schools release reopening plans

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Cumberland County Schools has released its reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year.

Latest News

News

Proning cushion used in hospitals to help COVID patients open airways

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

Kentucky man charged in 2015 murder of pregnant woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Kentucky man has been charged with murder in the 2015 disappearance of a pregnant woman who vanished after leaving a northwestern Indiana college campus.

News

Gov. Beshear warns Kentucky more restrictions could come if COVID-19 cases don’t slow

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kentucky’s governor says more restrictions could be reimposed to combat the coronavirus if the state doesn’t show progress soon in slowing the number of cases.

News

Ohio man loses nearly 200 pounds to ride new roller coaster at Kings Island

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Ohio man who had given up on losing weight found his motivation when a new ride came to town.

News

Twitter considering subscription model

Updated: 1 hour ago
Twitter is considering a subscription model, CEO Jack Dorsey said Thursday.

News

Disney delays “Star Wars” and “Avatar” films

Updated: 1 hour ago
"Star Wars" and "Avatar" films scheduled between 2021 and 2027 are being pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney announced Thursday.