13-year-old creates support page for law enforcement officers

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers do so much for our communities, especially in these times of need. One young girl from Harlan County is helping people say thank you.

“We know as Troopers in Law Enforcement that no matter how we perform on a daily basis or how hard we work that there is people that is unappreciative but that is life,” said Post 10 MasterTrooper Shane Jacobs.

13-year-old Madison Daniels started an Instagram page raising funds to show support.

“My papaw, Jerry Fee, was the police officer for Harlan City Police and he would tell me stories and I realized how much police officers were disrespected or underappreciated,” said Daniels.

On Madison’s page is an Amazon wishlist with items law enforcement agencies need.

“Turnakits and CPR Masks. Masks. I’ve received cash donations for snacks that I take to the departments,” said Daniels.

Something officers greatly appreciate.

“What we are thankful for is Madison’s of the world. We know that she has dedicated her time, energy, and money every day to change the world,” said Trooper Jacobs.

Since January, Daniels has visited many departments around the mountains.

“I’ve donated to Harlan County Sheriffs Department, Bell County Sheriffs Department Middlesboro Police, Pineville Police, Harlan City Police, and Post 10,” said Daniels.

Keeping those officers going.

“It is people like Madison who actually gives us the courage and the hope that tomorrow will be a better place,” said Trooper Jacobs

You can learn more about Madison’s page and show your support here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.