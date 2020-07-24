Advertisement

Amazon to bring 1,000 jobs to Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Amazon will be bringing 1,000 new jobs to Tennessee through a new fulfillment center expected to open in Mt. Juliet.
Amazon will open a new fulfillment center in Mt. Juliet.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Amazon will be bringing 1,000 new jobs to Tennessee through a new fulfillment center expected to open in Mt. Juliet.

The facility is expected to launch in 2021.

“As Wilson County continues to recover from recent tornadoes and the COVID-19 crisis, Amazon’s new 1,000-job facility is a tremendous development for Mt. Juliet. Tennessee has established itself as a logistics hub, and Amazon’s significant investment promises to help Wilson County and Middle Tennessee’s economy rebound,” said Gov. Lee.

The 855,000-square-foot facility will utilize Amazon Robotics Technology, according to a release.

“It is my privilege to once again welcome Amazon to Wilson County,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. “Amazon’s second location serves as a confirmation to the existing business and economic partnerships required to locate world-class companies. We express our greatest appreciation to members of the Amazon team as well as to the state of Tennessee, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the JECDB of Wilson County.”

Amazon is also in the process of opening a corporate office in Nashville. Gov. Lee said Amazon has invested nearly $7 billion in Tennessee since 2010.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

