Church Hill police launch homicide investigation after 20-year-old dies in shooting

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Police say one man is dead after an early morning shooting in Church Hill Wednesday.

WJHL reported police confirmed Kenneth Carr, 20, died following a shooting on Jefferson Avenue.

According to a release from the police department, Carr was shot once in the head and was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Church Hill Police Chief Chad Mosley said as the department continues to investigate they are “treating it as a homicide.”

