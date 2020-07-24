Cumberland Co. Schools release reopening plans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Schools released its reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year.

Students enrolled in Cumberland County Schools for the 2020-21 school year will have two options for attending school, traditional or online/virtual learning. Students who choose the traditional learning option will attend in-person classes.

The school system has broken the plan down into three categories: Low Spread, Medium Spread and High Spread. Depending on the COVID-19 case numbers, the schools will operate based on the different categories, Low Spread being low case numbers and High Spread for if numbers reach high volumes.

For all three categories, no matter what the case count is, the following is required:

⋅Parents take student(s) temperatures before leaving home and students will have temperatures taken again at lunch (No Temperature 100.4F or greater)

⋅Face covering is required at all times except when eating lunch

⋅Students from same household/bus stop will sit together when feasible

⋅Students will not share materials/equipment

⋅Location and/or delivery of lunch may vary among schools

⋅Handwashing before and after recess

⋅No special programming, assemblies or field trips

⋅Extra-Curricular activities will be conducted based on guidance by TSSAA or other governing bodies/organizations

⋅Teachers will share communication methods with families

The following things are subject to change based on the case numbers:

⋅If cases are in the High Spread category Pre-K-2 will continue regular class schedules while 3- 12 grades will switch to remote learning

⋅Students will have staggered schedules of recess if numbers reach the Medium Spread category

⋅School age childcare will operate at limited capacity in the Medium Spread category and will cease if numbers reach the High Spread category

Parents have been provided a list of screening questions to go over with students everyday before bringing them to school.

“In the event that schools are closed due to COVID-19, remote learning will go into effect for all students. Unlike the emergency closing last spring, it is mandated by the State of Tennessee that students complete 180 instructional days. Each day is 7 hours. Completion of all assignments is required. Attendance will be taken,” the plan reads.

Student who chose the remote learning option will operate under the following guidelines:

•Students will be required to continue their 7 hours of instruction per day.

• Assignments and instruction will be made through Google Classroom.

• County and school specific announcements will be posted on Google Classroom, recorded on Skylert/School Messenger, and posted on district and school websites.

• Students will be required to complete all assignments.

• Students will earn grades which will become part of their permanent academic record and receive report cards.

• Should your child not have a device when remote learning goes into effect, device check-out and pickup will be facilitated through your child’s school.

• For those that do not have any form of internet service, assignments will be printed and provided to the student. It is expected that arrangements will be made for assignments to be picked-up at the school they attend. Attendance and interaction will take place via telephone communication.

All applications for the Cumberland County Connect virtual learning program are due by July 29.

You can read the full reopening plan in detail here.

