Delta bans 120 passengers for refusing to wear masks

(WVLT/CBS) - Delta has put 120 passengers on its no-fly list after they allegedly refused to wear masks aboard Delta flights.

“Countless studies and medical experts have advised us that masks are an essential response to the virus that will help us reduce transmission,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian told employees Thursday in an internal memo obtained by CBS News. “That’s why we’re taking it very seriously. We’ve already banned 120 flyers from future travel with Delta for refusing to wear masks on board.”

CBS News reported that Delta is also expanding its coronavirus testing program to cover its workforce over the next four weeks, including at-home screening for employees.

"By testing 100% of our people, we're establishing a baseline that helps us make critical decisions to protect everyone's health and safety – our employees and our customers," Bastian wrote.

Most U.S. airlines now require masks to be worn on flights.

