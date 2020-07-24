Disney delays “Star Wars” and “Avatar” films

(WVLT/CNN) - “Star Wars” and “Avatar” films scheduled between 2021 and 2027 are being pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney announced Thursday.

CNN reported the films have been delayed at least one year, meaning there will be no “Avatar 2″ movie in 2021 and no new Star Wars film in 2022.

The company also announced “Mulan” has been taken off the calendar. It was set for an August 21 release date. It did not give a new date for that film.

"Over the last few months, it's become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis, and today that means pausing our release plans for 'Mulan' as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world," a Walt Disney Studios spokesperson said in a statement.

