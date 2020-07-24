Election administrator clears pen color confusion on absentee ballots

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - Thousands of Tennessee voters have requested absentee ballots for the August 6th primary.

Many were left questioning whether or not it mattered what colored pen could be used to fill out the ballot.

The instruction page says individuals can use a black or blue ink pen, but the actual ballot says only a black pen can be used.

Shelby County Election Administrator Linda Phillips said voters can use either color ink pen. According to the officials, the commission’s machine can process both colors.

Phillips said the instruction sheet is being updated and reprinted.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.